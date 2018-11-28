Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Holdings Increased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 617,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 217,670 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $11,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MRVL. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 37,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 10,335 shares in the last quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,299,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 95,421 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 31,269 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 707,935 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 175,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,451,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MRVL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a report on Friday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.41.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $15.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.09. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.69 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $665.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.00 million. Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 15.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Marvell Technology Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 16th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Marvell Technology Group news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total transaction of $206,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

