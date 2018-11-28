Master Contract Token (MCT) Price Reaches $0.0007 on Top Exchanges

Master Contract Token (CURRENCY:MCT) traded up 14.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. Over the last week, Master Contract Token has traded down 9.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Master Contract Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and Switcheo Network. Master Contract Token has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $49,105.00 worth of Master Contract Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Master Contract Token alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $123.80 or 0.02866118 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00117390 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00025782 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00029784 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded up 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000150 BTC.

About Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token (MCT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 18th, 2017. Master Contract Token’s total supply is 580,000,000 tokens. Master Contract Token’s official Twitter account is @MCT_Token. Master Contract Token’s official website is splyse.tech/#projects. The Reddit community for Master Contract Token is /r/MasterContractToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Master Contract Token

Master Contract Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Switcheo Network and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Master Contract Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Master Contract Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Master Contract Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Master Contract Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Master Contract Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.