Medamerica Properties (MAMP) versus Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (SENR) Critical Analysis

Medamerica Properties (OTCMKTS:MAMP) and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res (OTCMKTS:SENR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Medamerica Properties has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its share price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Strategic Environmental & Energy Res has a beta of 0.2, indicating that its share price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.5% of Strategic Environmental & Energy Res shares are held by institutional investors. 67.1% of Medamerica Properties shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Medamerica Properties and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Medamerica Properties 0 0 0 0 N/A Strategic Environmental & Energy Res 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Medamerica Properties and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Medamerica Properties N/A N/A -$710,000.00 N/A N/A Strategic Environmental & Energy Res $8.43 million 0.62 -$2.19 million N/A N/A

Medamerica Properties has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Strategic Environmental & Energy Res.

Profitability

This table compares Medamerica Properties and Strategic Environmental & Energy Res’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Medamerica Properties N/A -186.42% -148.04% Strategic Environmental & Energy Res -63.05% N/A -135.10%

Summary

Strategic Environmental & Energy Res beats Medamerica Properties on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Medamerica Properties

MedAmerica Properties Inc., a real estate management company, focuses on investing in commercial real estate properties in the United States. It primarily engages in the acquisition and management of medical office buildings. The company was formerly known as Banyan Rail Services Inc. and changed its name to MedAmerica Properties Inc. in June 2017. MedAmerica Properties Inc. was founded in 1985 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

About Strategic Environmental & Energy Res

Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides clean-technologies, waste management innovations, and related services to companies primarily in the oil and gas, refining, landfill, food, beverage and agriculture, and renewable fuel industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Cleaning, Environmental Solutions, and Solid Waste. It offers general industrial cleaning and waste management services to various industry sectors, primarily upstream oil and gas production, and downstream refineries. The company also designs and sells H2SPlus and OdorFilter dry scrubber system solutions for management of hydrogen sulfide in biogas, landfill gas, and petroleum processing operations; and develops waste destruction technology using pyrolytic heating process combined with non-thermal plasma assisted oxidation. In addition, it develops renewable natural gas projects; and chemical absorbents and catalysts that enhance the capability of biogas produced from landfill, wastewater treatment, and agricultural digester operations. The company is headquartered in Golden, Colorado. Strategic Environmental & Energy Resources, Inc. is a subsidiary of New Stratus Energy Inc.

