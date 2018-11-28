Medpace Holdings Inc (MEDP) Stake Lessened by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of Medpace Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MEDP) by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in Medpace were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $280,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,010,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Medpace by 93.5% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,925 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medpace in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,846,000. Institutional investors own 53.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Medpace news, major shareholder Medpace Investors, Llc sold 61,141 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $3,680,688.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,084,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,879,013.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 114,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total value of $6,819,641.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 351,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,868,282.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 396,559 shares of company stock worth $23,422,389. 29.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. BidaskClub upgraded Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. SunTrust Banks upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded Medpace from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Medpace from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $55.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. Medpace Holdings Inc has a one year low of $31.70 and a one year high of $65.09.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $179.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.07 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 10.84%. Medpace’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Medpace Holdings Inc will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Holdings, Inc, a clinical contract research organization, provides scientifically-driven outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries worldwide. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in a range of therapeutic areas.

