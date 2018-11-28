Medtronic PLC (MDT) Shares Bought by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd grew its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 69.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 316,081 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 129,050 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $31,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,796,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Medtronic by 716.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 37,191 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 32,635 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Management LLC. purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,153,000. Watch Point Trust Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Watch Point Trust Co now owns 22,186 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after buying an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Research & Management Inc. increased its stake in Medtronic by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Research & Management Inc. now owns 41,066 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $93.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $76.41 and a 12-month high of $100.15. The company has a market cap of $124.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.07. Medtronic had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Medtronic PLC will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Hooman Hakami sold 26,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.29, for a total transaction of $2,518,850.11. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,070,699.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Geoffrey Martha sold 49,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.93, for a total transaction of $4,876,816.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,605,304.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the subject of several analyst reports. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 24th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $104.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.47.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

