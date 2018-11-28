Meet Group Inc (MEET) Stake Lowered by Alambic Investment Management L.P.

Alambic Investment Management L.P. lessened its position in Meet Group Inc (NASDAQ:MEET) by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,248 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 98,450 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of Meet Group worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MEET. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 167.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,170 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 37,677 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Meet Group by 316.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 27,547 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 20,935 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meet Group in the 2nd quarter worth $155,000. Institutional investors own 51.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MEET opened at $3.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $292.81 million, a PE ratio of 12.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.53. Meet Group Inc has a 52-week low of $1.84 and a 52-week high of $5.63.

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The information services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.85 million. Meet Group had a negative net margin of 42.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Meet Group Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on MEET. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Meet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $6.00 target price on shares of Meet Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Meet Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.17.

In related news, Director Spencer Garrett Rhodes purchased 11,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.77 per share, for a total transaction of $45,183.45. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,356.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Luxor Capital Group, Lp purchased 247,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.27 per share, with a total value of $1,304,678.09. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 1,431,533 shares of company stock valued at $6,440,183 in the last quarter. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Meet Group, Inc operates various mobile social entertainment applications. Its applications are designed to meet the universal need for human connection. The company leverages a powerful live-streaming video platform, empowering global community to forge meaningful connections. The company's primary applications include, MeetMe, LOVOO, Skout, and Tagged, which keeps mobile daily active users, entertained and engaged, and originate numbers of casual chats, friendships, dates, and marriages.

