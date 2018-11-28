Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Boosts Holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (COF)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $588,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 161.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $346,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

COF opened at $88.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Capital One Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $84.94 and a 1 year high of $106.50. The company has a market cap of $41.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.27.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.88 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.42 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 20.54%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 21st. Citigroup decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Monday, October 29th. Sandler O’Neill upped their target price on Capital One Financial from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on Capital One Financial from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.19.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

