Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $1.82 Million Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 88.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,919 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,315 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ATVI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Activision Blizzard by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 96,798,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,052,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,476,835 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 7,286,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,085,000 after buying an additional 1,642,285 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 127,027.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,220,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,527,000 after buying an additional 1,219,460 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,568,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,216,000 after buying an additional 1,197,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 5,313.4% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,190,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,893,000 after buying an additional 1,168,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $50.75 on Wednesday. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.83 and a 12-month high of $84.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $87.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Finally, KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $85.00) on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Friday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.99.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. The company develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

