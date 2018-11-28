Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $2.19 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (YUM)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,055 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,758,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,701,978,000 after purchasing an additional 802,066 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Yum! Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,459,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $496,295,000 after purchasing an additional 264,177 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 7.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,693,776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,711,000 after buying an additional 341,611 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 3,028.1% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,748,932 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,996,000 after buying an additional 1,693,021 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its stake in Yum! Brands by 19.9% during the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,533,041 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $139,369,000 after buying an additional 254,834 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YUM opened at $89.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.88 and a 12-month high of $92.21.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The restaurant operator reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 28.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to buy up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.65%.

In related news, CFO David W. Gibbs sold 6,369 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.83, for a total value of $559,389.27. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 47,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,578.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Roger G. Eaton sold 44,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $4,058,274.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,552,132.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,289 shares of company stock worth $6,401,458 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on YUM shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 22nd. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. Gordon Haskett started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, October 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum! Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.81.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates in three segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, and Mexican-style food categories.

