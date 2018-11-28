Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Buys 760 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (RSG)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 57.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 23,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.19% of the company’s stock.

RSG stock opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.54.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Republic Services had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 13.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. On average, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 2nd will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 31st. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is currently 61.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Republic Services from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Friday, October 26th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $73.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.71.

In related news, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.35 per share, for a total transaction of $108,525.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,525. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

