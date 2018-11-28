Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Grows Stake in Citigroup Inc (C)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,560 shares during the quarter. Citigroup accounts for approximately 0.8% of Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 77,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Citigroup by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 13,634,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,444,000 after purchasing an additional 352,801 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $545,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 294,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,698,000 after purchasing an additional 12,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,618,000. Institutional investors own 72.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 21st. ValuEngine lowered Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $100.00 target price on Citigroup and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Citigroup from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.51.

NYSE:C opened at $63.46 on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $80.70. The company has a market cap of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.07. Citigroup had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The business had revenue of $18.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 21st. Investors of record on Monday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.77%.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG). The GCB segment offers traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, commercial banking, Citi-branded cards, and Citi retail services.

