Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co Has $598,000 Stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP)

Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co increased its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,690 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $134,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $201,000. Eads & Heald Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $202,000. Abner Herrman & Brock LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the second quarter worth $207,000. 90.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. B. Riley set a $83.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a report on Monday, November 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Helmerich & Payne from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.35.

Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $59.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 426.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.54. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a one year low of $54.00 and a one year high of $75.02.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $696.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.89 million. Helmerich & Payne had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 0.41%. Equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 12th will be given a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.75%. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2,028.57%.

In related news, Director Chapman Paula Marshall sold 11,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total value of $736,555.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $968,743.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Helmerich & Payne, Inc primarily engages in drilling oil and gas wells for exploration and production companies. The company operates through U.S. Land, Offshore, and International Land segments. The U.S. Land segment drills primarily in Colorado, Louisiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, New Mexico, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

