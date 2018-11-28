Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK) Stake Decreased by Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC

Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC trimmed its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 34.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,389 shares during the quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Taylor Wealth Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 155.2% during the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 86.5% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at about $127,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MRK. ValuEngine raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $74.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 23rd. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup set a $79.00 target price on Merck & Co., Inc. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.65.

In other news, Chairman Kenneth C. Frazier sold 279,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total value of $19,611,958.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 971,801 shares in the company, valued at $68,103,814.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger M. Perlmutter sold 225,443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $16,969,094.61. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 366,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,623,939.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,279,104 shares of company stock valued at $92,845,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MRK opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $203.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.73. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.83 and a 12 month high of $76.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.44.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 34.48% and a net margin of 8.44%. The firm had revenue of $10.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.87 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 17th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 48.24%.

Merck & Co., Inc. announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 5.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another site, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US and international trademark & copyright law. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/merck-co-inc-mrk-stake-decreased-by-massey-quick-simon-co-llc.html.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates in four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular diseases, type 2 diabetes, asthma, nasal allergy symptoms, allergic rhinitis, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, fungal, intra-abdominal infections, hypertension, arthritis and pain, inflammatory, osteoporosis, and fertility diseases.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK).

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.