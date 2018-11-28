Mercury General Co. (MCY) Given $53.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Mercury General Co. (NYSE:MCY) has earned an average broker rating score of 3.50 (Sell) from the two brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating on the company.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price objective of $53.00 for the company and are anticipating that the company will post $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Mercury General an industry rank of 191 out of 257 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Mercury General from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Mercury General from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury General from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods set a $69.00 target price on Mercury General and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCY. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 393,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,923,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mercury General by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 667,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,427,000 after buying an additional 111,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mercury General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.77% of the company’s stock.

MCY stock traded up $1.41 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $55.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,058. Mercury General has a one year low of $41.40 and a one year high of $61.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.38. Mercury General had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 2.80%. The business had revenue of $905.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Mercury General will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. This is a boost from Mercury General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 12th. Mercury General’s dividend payout ratio is presently 152.44%.

About Mercury General

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards.

