Mercury General (MCY) and Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A) Head to Head Contrast

Mercury General (NYSE:MCY) and Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE:BRK.A) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Mercury General pays an annual dividend of $2.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.6%. Berkshire Hathaway does not pay a dividend. Mercury General pays out 152.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Mercury General has increased its dividend for 32 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Mercury General and Berkshire Hathaway’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mercury General 2.80% 7.13% 2.37% Berkshire Hathaway 25.50% 6.20% 3.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Mercury General and Berkshire Hathaway, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mercury General 0 0 1 0 3.00 Berkshire Hathaway 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mercury General presently has a consensus target price of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.77%. Berkshire Hathaway has a consensus target price of $378,000.00, indicating a potential upside of 18.61%. Given Mercury General’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Mercury General is more favorable than Berkshire Hathaway.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

45.8% of Mercury General shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.6% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by institutional investors. 34.2% of Mercury General shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.8% of Berkshire Hathaway shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Mercury General has a beta of 0.23, indicating that its stock price is 77% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Berkshire Hathaway has a beta of 0.89, indicating that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mercury General and Berkshire Hathaway’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mercury General $3.42 billion 0.88 $144.87 million $1.64 33.19 Berkshire Hathaway $242.14 billion 2.16 $44.94 billion $8,790.96 36.25

Berkshire Hathaway has higher revenue and earnings than Mercury General. Mercury General is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Berkshire Hathaway, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Berkshire Hathaway beats Mercury General on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mercury General Company Profile

Mercury General Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal automobile insurance in the United States. The company also writes homeowners, commercial automobile, commercial property, mechanical protection, fire, and umbrella insurance. Its automobile insurance products cover collision, property damage, bodily injury, comprehensive, personal injury protection, underinsured and uninsured motorist, and other hazards; and homeowners insurance products cover dwelling, liability, personal property, fire, and other hazards. The company sells its policies through a network of independent agents, 100% owned insurance agents, and direct channels in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Mercury General Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Berkshire Hathaway Company Profile

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. is a holding company owning subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. Its segments include Insurance, such as GEICO, Berkshire Hathaway Primary Group, General Re Corporation and Berkshire Hathaway Reinsurance Group; Burlington Northern Santa Fe, LLC, which is engaged in the operation of the railroad system; Berkshire Hathaway Energy, which includes regulated electric and gas utility; Manufacturing, which includes manufacturers of various products, including industrial, consumer and building products; McLane Company, which is engaged in the wholesale distribution of groceries and non-food items; Service and retailing, which includes providers of various services, including fractional aircraft ownership programs, aviation pilot training and various retailing businesses, and Finance and financial products, which includes manufactured housing and related consumer financing, transportation equipment, manufacturing and leasing, and furniture leasing.

