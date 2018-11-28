Mesa Royalty Trust (MTR) vs. Permian Basin Royalty Trust (PBT) Financial Survey

Mesa Royalty Trust (NYSE:MTR) and Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Mesa Royalty Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mesa Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Permian Basin Royalty Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mesa Royalty Trust $3.02 million 8.15 $2.93 million N/A N/A Permian Basin Royalty Trust $30.56 million 10.31 $29.32 million N/A N/A

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Mesa Royalty Trust.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

14.8% of Mesa Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.1% of Permian Basin Royalty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Mesa Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Permian Basin Royalty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.66 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.8%. Mesa Royalty Trust has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Mesa Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.78, indicating that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Mesa Royalty Trust and Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mesa Royalty Trust 93.30% 80.14% 66.76% Permian Basin Royalty Trust 95.79% 6,166.83% 737.06%

Summary

Permian Basin Royalty Trust beats Mesa Royalty Trust on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mesa Royalty Trust

Mesa Royalty Trust holds net overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. It has interests in properties located in the Hugoton field of Kansas; and the San Juan Basin field of New Mexico and Colorado. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas. As of December 31, 2017, its Waddell Ranch properties contained 348 net productive oil wells, 65 net productive gas wells, and 102 net injection wells. The company also holds a 95% net overriding royalty in the Texas Royalty properties, which include various producing oil fields, such as Yates, Wasson, Sand Hills, East Texas, Kelly-Snyder, Panhandle Regular, N. Cowden, Todd, Keystone, Kermit, McElroy, Howard-Glasscock, Seminole, and others located in 33 counties in Texas. Its Texas Royalty properties comprise approximately 125 separate royalty interests containing approximately 51,000 net producing acres. Permian Basin Royalty Trust was founded in 1980 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

