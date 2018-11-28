Metlife (MET) Receiving Neutral Media Coverage, Study Finds

News coverage about Metlife (NYSE:MET) has been trending neutral on Wednesday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Metlife earned a news sentiment score of 0.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 4 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Metlife’s score:

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $60.00 price target on Metlife and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Metlife from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Metlife in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Metlife presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.92.

Shares of NYSE MET opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Metlife has a 1-year low of $39.31 and a 1-year high of $55.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.30.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.11. Metlife had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 7.62%. The business had revenue of $16.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Metlife will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metlife declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 1st that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 5th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Metlife’s payout ratio is currently 37.33%.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

