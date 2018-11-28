Metro (B4B3) Given a €17.00 Price Target at equinet

equinet set a €17.00 ($19.77) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a research note published on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on B4B3. Kepler Capital Markets set a €14.40 ($16.74) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.50 ($14.53) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 21st. Commerzbank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €12.20 ($14.19) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.40 ($14.42) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €13.46 ($15.65).

ETR:B4B3 opened at €12.45 ($14.48) on Tuesday. Metro has a one year low of €15.12 ($17.58) and a one year high of €19.70 ($22.91).

About Metro

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. As of August 2, 2018, it operated 764 METRO Cash & Carry wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brand names in 25 European and Asian countries. The company's stores primarily serve hotel and restaurant owners, catering firms, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities.

