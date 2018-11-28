MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.70, but opened at $0.55. MICT shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 4900 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Get MICT alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in MICT stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MICT Inc (NASDAQ:MICT) by 37.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,714 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.56% of MICT worth $266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This piece was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/mict-mict-shares-gap-up-to-0-55.html.

MICT Company Profile (NASDAQ:MICT)

MICT, Inc develops, manufactures, integrates, and markets rugged computers, tablets, and computer-based systems and instruments for the commercial, defense, and aerospace markets in the United States, Israel, Europe, and internationally. The company also sells rugged mobile computing devices that provide computing solutions to fleet operators and field workforces in work environments.

See Also: What is the NASDAQ?

Receive News & Ratings for MICT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MICT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.