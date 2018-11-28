Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (MAA) Holdings Reduced by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc (NYSE:MAA) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 529 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.0% in the second quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 21,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $134,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,481,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,184,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares in the last quarter. BP PLC acquired a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at about $1,510,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MAA opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc has a 1-year low of $85.16 and a 1-year high of $104.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 18.20%. The company had revenue of $397.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.9225 per share. This represents a $3.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.12%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MAA. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Sunday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

