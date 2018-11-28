Mid-America Apartment Communities (MAA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MAA. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Monday, October 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $101.50 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup set a $105.00 price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 5th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.59.

Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $102.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $85.16 and a 52 week high of $104.98.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($1.04). Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $397.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the second quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 0.5% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,481,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,184,000 after buying an additional 7,992 shares during the period. BP PLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,510,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

