Mimecast Ltd (MIME) CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell Sells 4,000 Shares

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) CFO Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $140,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 224,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,880. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Peter Andrew James Campbell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 4,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total transaction of $138,520.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Peter Andrew James Campbell sold 4,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $167,520.00.

MIME stock opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Mimecast Ltd has a 12 month low of $26.50 and a 12 month high of $46.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.77 million. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Mimecast from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Mimecast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.17.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Mimecast by 309.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 16,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Mimecast by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 17,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 3,085 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth $1,928,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mimecast during the 2nd quarter worth $215,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Mimecast by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,638,000 after buying an additional 88,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

