Mineworx Technologies Ltd (CVE:MWX)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.12, with a volume of 524018 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: This report was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. and international copyright and trademark law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/mineworx-technologies-mwx-sets-new-1-year-low-at-0-11.html.

About Mineworx Technologies (CVE:MWX)

Mineworx Technologies Ltd., a technology based mining company, recovers precious metals from ores, concentrates, tailings, and e-waste through environmentally friendly technologies in Spain and North America. The company operates as a solutions provider and developer of process technologies for mining and e-waste sectors.

Featured Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Mineworx Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mineworx Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.