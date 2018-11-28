Minex Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $22.00 (MINEX)

Minex (CURRENCY:MINEX) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Minex has a market cap of $0.00 and $22.00 worth of Minex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Minex token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Cryptopia. During the last week, Minex has traded 29.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009165 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003812 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023564 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $97.32 or 0.02299499 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00124447 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.26 or 0.00195106 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $381.80 or 0.09021282 BTC.

Minex Token Profile

Minex launched on July 4th, 2017. Minex’s total supply is 30,000,000 tokens. The official website for Minex is minexteam.com. Minex’s official Twitter account is @MINEX_team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Minex

Minex can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Minex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Minex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Minex using one of the exchanges listed above.

