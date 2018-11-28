MIR COIN (MIR) Trading Down 12.5% Over Last 7 Days

MIR COIN (CURRENCY:MIR) traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 28th. MIR COIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $2.10 million worth of MIR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MIR COIN has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One MIR COIN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0421 or 0.00000999 BTC on popular exchanges including LATOKEN and BitForex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009175 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 17.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003890 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023655 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.07 or 0.02330281 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.38 or 0.00127734 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00196688 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $370.33 or 0.08799593 BTC.

MIR COIN Profile

MIR COIN’s total supply is 3,902,139,103 coins. MIR COIN’s official message board is medium.com/@blockchainmir. MIR COIN’s official Twitter account is @mircoin01 and its Facebook page is accessible here. MIR COIN’s official website is www.mircoin.io.

Buying and Selling MIR COIN

MIR COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and LATOKEN. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MIR COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MIR COIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MIR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

