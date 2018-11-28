Mithril Hits 24-Hour Volume of $8.54 Million (MITH)

Mithril (CURRENCY:MITH) traded up 15.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. One Mithril token can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00002486 BTC on exchanges including LBank, HitBTC, Ethfinex and DigiFinex. Mithril has a market capitalization of $44.51 million and $8.54 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Mithril has traded down 23.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ontology (ONT) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00020759 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00037564 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00001553 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00010796 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00006420 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00004185 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ION (ION) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00006195 BTC.

DECENT (DCT) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00002353 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Mithril Token Profile

MITH uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 12th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 408,362,726 tokens. The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken. Mithril’s official website is mith.io. The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Mithril

Mithril can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, OKEx, Bithumb, FCoin, ZB.COM, DigiFinex, HitBTC, CoinExchange, LBank, BitForex and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mithril using one of the exchanges listed above.

