Mitsubishi Motors (MMTOF) Getting Neutral Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media stories about Mitsubishi Motors (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) have trended neutral this week, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Mitsubishi Motors earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the company an news buzz score of 2 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is very unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the media stories that may have impacted Mitsubishi Motors’ analysis:

Shares of MMTOF stock opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 1-year low of $5.80 and a 1-year high of $8.30.

Separately, Citigroup upgraded Mitsubishi Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 16th.

About Mitsubishi Motors

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles, and related component and replacement parts in Asia, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company's products include cars and motors vehicles; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

