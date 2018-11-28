Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp Reduces Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (CTSH)

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lowered its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 59.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 749,285 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $38,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CTSH. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,845,471 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $3,384,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775,975 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 909.3% in the second quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,163,755 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $170,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,375 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,273.4% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 2,009,285 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $154,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862,983 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 225.1% in the second quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,464,966 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $115,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 30.6% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,093,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $315,846,000 after purchasing an additional 958,946 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $69.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $85.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 19th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.66%.

In other news, General Counsel Matthew W. Friedrich sold 447 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.29, for a total transaction of $34,101.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Sean Middleton sold 439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $33,486.92. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $391,697.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,773 shares of company stock valued at $929,282 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers business, process, operations, and technology consulting services; application design and development, and systems integration services; application testing, consulting, and engineering services; and enterprise information management services.

