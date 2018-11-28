MML Investors Services LLC Reduces Position in Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (HOS)

MML Investors Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. (NYSE:HOS) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,980 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Hornbeck Offshore Services were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HOS. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 94.6% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 31,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 15,294 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 154.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 48,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 29,440 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 18.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 129,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 20,256 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 59.1% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 404,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after acquiring an additional 150,066 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Hornbeck Offshore Services by 100.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 498,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 249,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

HOS opened at $3.11 on Wednesday. Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hornbeck Offshore Services (NYSE:HOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $58.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.23 million. Hornbeck Offshore Services had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, research analysts forecast that Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc. will post -3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

HOS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Hornbeck Offshore Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th.

Hornbeck Offshore Services Profile

Hornbeck Offshore Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine transportation, subsea installation, and accommodation support services to exploration and production, oilfield service, offshore construction, and the U.S. military customers. It operates offshore supply vessels (OSVs), multi-purpose support vessels (MPSVs), and a shore-based facility to provide logistics support and specialty services to the offshore oil and gas exploration and production industry, primarily in the U.S.

