MML Investors Services LLC Sells 17,329 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCL)

MML Investors Services LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,329 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCL. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $100,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $102,000. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $104,000. Bridgeworth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $122,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $145,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $20.62 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $21.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0434 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%.

