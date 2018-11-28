MML Investors Services LLC Takes $1 Million Position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (EWT)

MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 26,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,001,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $133,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $383,000.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF stock opened at $32.83 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.55 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35.

iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF Profile

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

