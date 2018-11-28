Monashee Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (CSOD)

Monashee Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $1,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 10,564.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,183,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,981 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 51.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,192,949 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $67,701,000 after purchasing an additional 406,670 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at about $18,834,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the second quarter valued at about $12,364,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in Cornerstone OnDemand by 976.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 279,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,755,000 after purchasing an additional 253,878 shares during the period. 97.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CSOD. BidaskClub downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group lifted their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, First Analysis set a $69.00 price target on Cornerstone OnDemand and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Cornerstone OnDemand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.73.

Shares of NASDAQ CSOD opened at $50.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.29. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.32 and a 52-week high of $59.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.77 and a beta of 1.05.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 7.46% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The firm had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Adam L. Miller sold 4,900 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.14, for a total transaction of $235,886.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,305,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,113,964.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,552 shares of Cornerstone OnDemand stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total value of $78,764.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,706,294.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 112,557 shares of company stock worth $6,154,193 in the last three months. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

