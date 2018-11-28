Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (YMAB)

Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 67,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $398,000. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $664,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $798,000. Artal Group S.A. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $3,984,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,632,000.

Get Y-mAbs Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $24.34 on Wednesday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $31.00.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.09). Analysts predict that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on YMAB shares. Bank of America started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

In other Y-mAbs Therapeutics news, Director Ashu Tyagi bought 430,174 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $6,882,784.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Moller San Pedro Claus Juan bought 31,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 961,424 shares of company stock valued at $15,382,784 over the last 90 days.

WARNING: “Monashee Investment Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (YMAB)” was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright law. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/monashee-investment-management-llc-purchases-new-holdings-in-y-mabs-therapeutics-inc-ymab.html.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody therapeutic products for cancer treatment in the United States. It is developing naxitamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory, high-risk neuroblastoma, as well as other GD2 positive tumors; and omburtamab for the treatment of pediatric patients with central nervous system/leptomeningeal metastases, desmoplastic small round cell tumors, diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma, and other B7-H3 positive tumors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:YMAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Y-mAbs Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.