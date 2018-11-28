Monashee Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

Monashee Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 33.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Bottomline Technologies worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EPAY. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 266,752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $357,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 9,023 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Bottomline Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Bottomline Technologies by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 648,920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,336,000 after purchasing an additional 60,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Bottomline Technologies news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $644,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 427,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,516,975.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nigel K. Savory sold 5,926 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $397,871.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 135,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,073,299.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,617 shares of company stock worth $2,065,195 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of EPAY stock opened at $53.07 on Wednesday. Bottomline Technologies has a 12 month low of $32.33 and a 12 month high of $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.83, a PEG ratio of 7.24 and a beta of 0.97.

Bottomline Technologies (NASDAQ:EPAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. Bottomline Technologies had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $102.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies from $48.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Citigroup set a $75.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. TheStreet raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, First Analysis raised shares of Bottomline Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bottomline Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.25.

Bottomline Technologies Company Profile

Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc provides software as a service based solutions. It operates through four segments: Cloud Solutions, Banking Solutions, Payments and Transactional Documents, and Other. The company's products and services include Paymode-X, a cloud-based payment network, which allows businesses to transition to electronic integrated payables; and cloud-based financial messaging solutions that enable banks and corporations to exchange financial information, such as payment instructions, cash reporting, and other messages to facilitate transaction settlement.

