Monument Capital Management Has $4.35 Million Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK)

Monument Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 10.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,667 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF makes up about 2.4% of Monument Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Monument Capital Management owned about 0.05% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $393,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 22,486.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 449,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 447,926 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJK opened at $210.04 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a one year low of $201.91 and a one year high of $238.39.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

