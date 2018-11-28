Monument Capital Management Increases Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB)

Monument Capital Management lifted its position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,211 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $2,183,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 96.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,809,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,565 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 1,402.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,182,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,937,000 after buying an additional 2,037,488 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 293.0% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,216,000 after buying an additional 1,798,953 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kimberly Clark by 121.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,478,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,110,000 after buying an additional 1,361,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. bought a new position in Kimberly Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $65,232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.18, for a total value of $111,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,395.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $115.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kimberly Clark Corp has a 12-month low of $97.10 and a 12-month high of $123.77.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 535.49% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 6th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is presently 64.21%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine raised Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kimberly Clark from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Kimberly Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 20th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Kimberly Clark from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Kimberly Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.64.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

