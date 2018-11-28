Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Godaddy (GDDY) a $88.00 Price Target

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) has been given a $88.00 price target by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 37.41% from the stock’s current price.

GDDY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup raised Godaddy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Godaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, October 1st. TheStreet lowered Godaddy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Godaddy in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Godaddy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.07.

GDDY traded up $2.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,022. Godaddy has a 52-week low of $45.87 and a 52-week high of $84.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.92 billion, a PE ratio of 151.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Godaddy (NYSE:GDDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). Godaddy had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $679.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Godaddy’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Godaddy will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Arne Josefsberg sold 45,000 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $3,612,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,532,432.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brian Sharples sold 1,200 shares of Godaddy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total value of $97,056.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,431 shares of company stock worth $8,535,857 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GDDY. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Godaddy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,130,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Godaddy by 3,069.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,276 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 16,731 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $829,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Godaddy by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 223,558 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,783,000 after acquiring an additional 18,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Godaddy in the 2nd quarter valued at $346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc designs and develops cloud-based technology products for small businesses, Web design professionals, and individuals in the United States and internationally. It provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity; hosting products, such as shared Website hosting, Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers, managed hosting, and security.

