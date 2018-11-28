Mosaic Co (MOS) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 71,251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 18,910 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $2,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of Mosaic by 12,038.5% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Finally, Lourd Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mosaic in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MOS opened at $35.06 on Wednesday. Mosaic Co has a one year low of $22.90 and a one year high of $37.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.42.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.11. Mosaic had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mosaic Co will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 6th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.17%.

MOS has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Mosaic from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Cowen raised their target price on Mosaic from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 target price (up previously from $28.00) on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Stephens set a $45.00 target price on Mosaic and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Mosaic from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.79.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

