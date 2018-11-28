Mosman Oil And Gas (MSMN) Trading Up 18.3%

Mosman Oil And Gas Ltd (LON:MSMN)’s share price was up 18.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.28 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.28 ($0.00). Approximately 13,769,586 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 91% from the average daily volume of 7,210,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.24 ($0.00).
Mosman Oil And Gas Company Profile (LON:MSMN)
Mosman Oil and Gas Limited engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas projects in New Zealand and Australia. The company holds 100% interests in the petroleum creek project that covers an area of 143 square kilometers; the Taramakau permits, which cover an area of 990 square kilometers onshore; and the Murchison permit that covers an area of 517 square kilometers located in the South Island, New Zealand.
