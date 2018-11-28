Mothership (MSP) Market Capitalization Tops $5.99 Million

Mothership (CURRENCY:MSP) traded up 15.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 28th. During the last week, Mothership has traded 13% lower against the dollar. One Mothership token can now be purchased for $0.0428 or 0.00001007 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, CoinExchange and HitBTC. Mothership has a market cap of $5.99 million and $8,346.00 worth of Mothership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Mothership alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003810 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00023496 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $94.70 or 0.02230700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 22.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00125806 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 15% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00197712 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.10 or 0.08786118 BTC.

Mothership Profile

Mothership launched on July 5th, 2017. Mothership’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,000,000 tokens. Mothership’s official Twitter account is @MothershipCX. Mothership’s official website is mothership.cx.

Buying and Selling Mothership

Mothership can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, HitBTC and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mothership directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mothership should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mothership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Mothership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mothership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.