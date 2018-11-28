Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. Trims Holdings in Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP)

Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. reduced its position in Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 243,825 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 9,210 shares during the quarter. Golar LNG Partners makes up about 1.5% of Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Golar LNG Partners were worth $3,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GMLP. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Golar LNG Partners by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,926 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $490,000. Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Golar LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Golar LNG Partners by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Golar LNG Partners by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 34,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

GMLP has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Golar LNG Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st. BidaskClub raised Golar LNG Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on Golar LNG Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

GMLP opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. Golar LNG Partners LP has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $23.46. The stock has a market cap of $908.19 million, a PE ratio of 6.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Golar LNG Partners (NASDAQ:GMLP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The shipping company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.36. Golar LNG Partners had a return on equity of 16.95% and a net margin of 32.94%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Golar LNG Partners LP will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.404 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 6th. Golar LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 86.17%.

About Golar LNG Partners

Golar LNG Partners LP owns and operates floating storage regasification units (FSRUs) and liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under long-term charters in Brazil, Indonesia, Jordan, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates. As of April 6, 2018, it had a fleet of six FSRUs and four LNG carriers. Golar GP LLC serves as the general partner of Golar LNG Partners LP.

