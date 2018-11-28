Murray International Trust plc Plans Dividend of GBX 11.50 (MYI)

Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON MYI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,088 ($14.22). 80,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,400. Murray International Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,127 ($14.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,314 ($17.17).
In other Murray International Trust news, insider Claire Binyon acquired 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,114 ($14.56) per share, for a total transaction of £479.02 ($625.92).
Murray International Trust Company Profile
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
