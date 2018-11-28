Murray International Trust plc (LON:MYI) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11.50 ($0.15) per share on Tuesday, February 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MYI traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 1,088 ($14.22). 80,928 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 160,400. Murray International Trust has a one year low of GBX 1,127 ($14.73) and a one year high of GBX 1,314 ($17.17).

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

In other Murray International Trust news, insider Claire Binyon acquired 43 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,114 ($14.56) per share, for a total transaction of £479.02 ($625.92).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another publication, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/murray-international-trust-plc-plans-dividend-of-gbx-11-50-myi.html.

Murray International Trust Company Profile

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.