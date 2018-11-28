Namecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $5.76 Million (NMC)

Namecoin (CURRENCY:NMC) traded 9.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 28th. Namecoin has a total market cap of $5.76 million and $11,610.00 worth of Namecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Namecoin has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Namecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00009303 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Tux Exchange, C-Patex, Cryptopia and Trade By Trade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,213.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.36 or 0.04474282 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00008536 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.01432401 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00064817 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00003769 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded 199% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000598 BTC.

ATBCoin (ATB) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000287 BTC.

UnbreakableCoin (UNB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Namecoin Profile

Namecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2011. Namecoin’s total supply is 14,736,400 coins. The Reddit community for Namecoin is /r/namecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Namecoin’s official Twitter account is @namecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Namecoin is www.namecoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “It is based on the code of bitcoin and uses the same proof-of-work algorithm. It is limited to 21 million coins. Each Namecoin record consists of a key and a value which can be up to 520 bytes in size. Each key is actually a path, with the namespace preceding the name of the record. The key d/example signifies a record stored in the DNS namespace d with the name example and corresponds to the record for the example.bit website. The content of d/example is expected to conform to the DNS namespace specification. The current fee for a record is 0.01 NMC and records expire after 36000 blocks (~200 days) unless updated or renewed. Namecoins used to purchase records are marked as used and destroyed, as giving the fee to miners would enable larger miners to register names at a significant discount. “

Namecoin Coin Trading

Namecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Poloniex, Bleutrade, Altcoin Trader, C-Patex, SouthXchange, Tux Exchange, WEX, Bitsane, Trade By Trade, BX Thailand and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Namecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Namecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Namecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

