Namibian Resources (AAOG) Rating Reiterated by FinnCap

Namibian Resources (LON:AAOG)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reissued by research analysts at FinnCap in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of Namibian Resources stock opened at GBX 6.45 ($0.08) on Monday.

About Namibian Resources

Anglo African Oil & Gas plc, an oil and gas company, extracts and explores for natural resources in the United Kingdom and the Republic of the Congo. It owns interest in the Tilapia field located in the Lower Republic of the Congo Basin. The company was formerly known as Namibian Resources plc. Anglo African Oil & Gas plc was incorporated in 2001 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

