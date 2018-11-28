Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. Purchases 73,746 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (EFA)

Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 97.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 149,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,746 shares during the quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EFA. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 468.2% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Gresham Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $166,000. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 2,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EFA traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $62.36. The company had a trading volume of 7,909,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,612,213. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $60.58 and a 1-year high of $75.27.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

