NanoViricides Inc (NNVC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,460 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the October 31st total of 135,874 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,454 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of NNVC stock opened at $0.34 on Wednesday. NanoViricides has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $1.23.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NanoViricides stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) by 67.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888,372 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356,872 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.29% of NanoViricides worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

NanoViricides Company Profile

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as NV-INF-2, an oral anti-influenza drug and NV-INF-1, an injectable anti-influenza drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, and other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) drug candidate that could provide functional cure for HIV/AIDS.

