Nantkwest (NK) Sets New 52-Week Low Following Insider Selling

Nantkwest Inc (NASDAQ:NK) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.92, with a volume of 2000 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Specifically, Director Steve Gorlin sold 22,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.02, for a total transaction of $46,258.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 218,092 shares of company stock worth $481,863 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Nantkwest alerts:

NK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Nantkwest from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Nantkwest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Nantkwest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.50 price target on shares of Nantkwest in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nantkwest has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.58.

The company has a market cap of $148.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 3.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 72.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 520,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 218,200 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 144.2% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 216,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 127,694 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 402.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 125,544 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 175,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nantkwest by 132.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 63,689 shares in the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark & copyright law. The original version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/28/nantkwest-nk-sets-new-52-week-low-following-insider-selling.html.

About Nantkwest (NASDAQ:NK)

NantKwest, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy biotechnology company, develops immunotherapeutic treatments for cancer, infectious diseases, and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company develops activated natural killer cell, a natural killer cell-line and genetically modified derivative capable of killing cancer and virally infected cells; and NANT cancer vaccine, a personalized therapy that utilizes its off-the-shelf natural killer cells.

Featured Article: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Nantkwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nantkwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.