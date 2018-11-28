Natera (NTRA) Stock Price Up 9.9%

Natera Inc (NASDAQ:NTRA) rose 9.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $17.40 and last traded at $17.37. Approximately 507,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 447,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.80.

NTRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Natera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 30th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, October 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Natera from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research report on Friday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Natera presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.25.

The stock has a market capitalization of $998.45 million, a PE ratio of -7.16 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 2,569.52% and a negative net margin of 58.00%. Natera’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.51) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natera Inc will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Rabinowitz sold 35,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $859,563.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 982,442 shares in the company, valued at $23,558,959.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.66, for a total transaction of $723,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $500,798.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,014,988 shares of company stock valued at $48,674,710 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Natera during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $815,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera during the second quarter worth $482,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,617,623 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $49,264,000 after purchasing an additional 36,876 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Natera by 30.4% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 30,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, provides preconception and prenatal genetic testing services. It primarily offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases that could be passed on to the carrier's children; and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic screening and Spectrum pre-implantation genetic diagnosis to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

