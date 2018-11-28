National CineMedia, Inc. (NCMI) Receives $10.17 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NCMI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 27th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of National CineMedia to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th.

Get National CineMedia alerts:

In other National CineMedia news, major shareholder General L.P. Standard acquired 459,738 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $3,443,437.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Clifford E. Marks sold 30,237 shares of National CineMedia stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $302,370.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 526,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,268,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of National CineMedia during the third quarter valued at about $123,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National CineMedia by 431.8% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $148,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in National CineMedia during the third quarter worth about $176,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

National CineMedia stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.23. The company had a trading volume of 27,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,083. The stock has a market cap of $562.19 million, a P/E ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 0.83. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $10.94.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $110.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.48 million. National CineMedia had a net margin of 1.82% and a negative return on equity of 50.31%. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that National CineMedia will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 15th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 14th. National CineMedia’s payout ratio is 170.00%.

About National CineMedia

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates an in-theatre digital media network in North America. The company produces and distributes various versions of Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show on movie screens; sells advertising on its lobby entertainment network; and other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.