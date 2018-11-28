Neil Murray Sells 25,000 Shares of Mimecast Ltd (MIME) Stock

Mimecast Ltd (NASDAQ:MIME) insider Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.58, for a total transaction of $889,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,406,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,629,140.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Neil Murray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 22nd, Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $869,250.00.

On Monday, September 24th, Neil Murray sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total transaction of $1,041,500.00.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $35.49 on Wednesday. Mimecast Ltd has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $46.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of -186.79 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. Mimecast had a negative net margin of 5.44% and a negative return on equity of 10.33%. The firm had revenue of $82.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.77 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mimecast Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 131.4% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $183,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $203,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mimecast in the 2nd quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 67.88% of the company’s stock.

MIME has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mimecast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Mimecast Company Profile

Mimecast Limited, a email and data security company, provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security services, including targeted threat protection services, such as URL Protect that addresses the threat from emails containing malicious links; Attachment Protect that reduces threat from weaponized or malware-laden attachments used in spear-phishing and other attacks; Impersonation Protect that gives protection from malware-less social engineering attacks; and Internal Email Protect, which allows customers to monitor, detect, and remediate security threats that originate from within their internal email systems.

